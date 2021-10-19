Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

