Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.85% of Outfront Media worth $519,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

