Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,600 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Outfront Media worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $28,725,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after buying an additional 1,180,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

