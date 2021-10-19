Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,445 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OM stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 412,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
