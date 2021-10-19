Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

OSTK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. 18,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

