Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Overstock.com worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.