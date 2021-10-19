Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.98.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 144.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 37.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

