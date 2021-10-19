Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 883,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,015 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 931,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 740,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 690,836 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 19,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

