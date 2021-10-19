Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Owl Rock Capital worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,015 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 931,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 690,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 82.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 614,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.