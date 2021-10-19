Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55,055.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $35.68 million and $55,055.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.30 or 0.06118042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.00302585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.10 or 0.00986554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00084988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00412199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00264319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,681,372 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

