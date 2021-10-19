Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52,275.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $35.90 million and approximately $52,275.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,889.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.16 or 0.06021581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.08 or 0.00291251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $611.11 or 0.00956508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00397854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00265356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00261339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004679 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,689,292 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.