Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OXB stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,512 ($19.75). 123,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,129. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,467.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,277.22. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 775 ($10.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92).

In other news, insider Michael Hayden bought 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

