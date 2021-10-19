Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:OXB traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,512 ($19.75). The stock had a trading volume of 123,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,129. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.42. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 775 ($10.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Michael Hayden purchased 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, with a total value of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

