Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $227.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,368,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

