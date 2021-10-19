Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.20. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,439. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

