PAC Protocol Market Cap Reaches $82.85 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $82.85 million and $553,743.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011353 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004103 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,575,986,655 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

