PACCAR (PCAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

10/13/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

