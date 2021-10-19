PACCAR (PCAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:
- 10/13/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
