PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCAR stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

