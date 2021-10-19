Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Sells $1,158,257.10 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen sold 124,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $1,158,257.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 182.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 498,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $416,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.