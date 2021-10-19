Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Sells $1,158,257.10 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen sold 124,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $1,158,257.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.
