Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director Stephen P. Yost Sells 28,189 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director Stephen P. Yost sold 28,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $262,439.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 149,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 491,461 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 85,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 182.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 82,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter worth $689,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

