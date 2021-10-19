Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.00. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 6,956 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County.

