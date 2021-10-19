Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.