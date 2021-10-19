Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.63% of Pacira BioSciences worth $125,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,880 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,419,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.