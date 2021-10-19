PAID Network (PAID) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $720,654.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $44.98 million and $720,654.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

