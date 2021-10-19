PAID Network Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $929,498.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.92 or 1.00098034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.67 or 0.05987920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

