Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Holdings Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Palomar worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 38.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 112,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,195. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

PLMR stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 192.32 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

