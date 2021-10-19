Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.50

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 6768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.