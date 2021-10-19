Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PAAS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,492. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

