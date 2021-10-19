Pangolin (PNG) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.