Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $983.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

