Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,639.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Parachute has a market cap of $1.79 million and $185,639.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

