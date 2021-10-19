Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $523.15

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 523.15 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.15). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 544.50 ($7.11), with a volume of 413,239 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

