ParallelCoin Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 81.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $28,207.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00293237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.