ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $635.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.58 million and $635.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,126.73 or 1.00064076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.00659501 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001585 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004308 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

