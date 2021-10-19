Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 1.9%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a positive return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

