PAXEX Market Cap Tops $11,228.35 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $11,228.35 and $32.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00479713 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.