Paxos Standard Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $945.72 million and $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

