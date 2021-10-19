Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.85. Approximately 51,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 145,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

PAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$9.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Payfare in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.11.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

