Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $272.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.17.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $288.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 231.07 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

