PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

