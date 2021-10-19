PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 12,690,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

