PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $255,300.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 859,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.