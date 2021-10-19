PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $554.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.50 million to $627.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of PDCE opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.