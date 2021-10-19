PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $53.30.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.