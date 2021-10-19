Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 219.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 90.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $149,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

