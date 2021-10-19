Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $19.66

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $19.19. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 138,999 shares.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.