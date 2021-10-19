PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $20,689,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,706,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,439,000.

HIII opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

