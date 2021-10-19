PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 259,240 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

IVZ stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

