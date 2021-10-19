Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 745.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 798.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

