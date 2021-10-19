Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 745.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 798.47. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

